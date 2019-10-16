UrduPoint.com
Italy's Lega Leader Salvini Briefly Hospitalized Over Renal Colic - Reports

Matteo Salvini, former Italian deputy prime minister and leader of the right-wing Lega party, was hospitalized for a brief period due to a renal colic on Wednesday, the Ansa news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Matteo Salvini, former Italian deputy prime minister and leader of the right-wing Lega party, was hospitalized for a brief period due to a renal colic on Wednesday, the Ansa news agency reported.

The politician planned to attend the funeral of two Italian policemen shot by a migrant last week and was heading to the city of Trieste, but had to cancel the trip.

"Salvini is enormously sorry not to have been able to take part in the ceremony for Pierluigi and Matteo, and confirms his appointments for today and tomorrow in Umbria," the Lega party said in a statement, as quoted by the agency.

Salvini, who is known for his strong anti-migrant stance, is now in opposition after the breakup of coalition government with the Five Star Movement in August.

