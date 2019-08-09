UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's M5S Adheres To $875 Basic Income Promise Amid Government Crisis - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:25 PM

Italy's M5S Adheres to $875 Basic Income Promise Amid Government Crisis - Lawmaker

The pledge of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) to ensure the guaranteed basic income of at least 780 euros ($875) per month for citizens remains in place even in spite of the party being at odds with its coalition partner, the Lega party, M5S member and chairman of the Italian lower house's Constitutional Affairs Committee, Giuseppe Brescia, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The pledge of Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S) to ensure the guaranteed basic income of at least 780 Euros ($875) per month for citizens remains in place even in spite of the party being at odds with its coalition partner, the Lega party, M5S member and chairman of the Italian lower house's Constitutional Affairs Committee, Giuseppe Brescia, said on Friday.

A rift between the two coalition partners deepened this week after the M5S voted against a costly Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project backed by Lega. Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the Lega, said on Thursday that he had informed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of the need to organize a snap election, given that the parliament no longer had a majority to support the government. Earlier in the day, Lega said it would submit a motion of no confidence in Conte to the upper house.

"No one can cancel out the 900,000 applications for the citizenship wage and the citizenship [minimum] pension that have been granted over the last few months. There is hope and dignity behind each of these numbers," Brescia said, as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

The guaranteed basic monthly income of 780 euros was one of the M5S's election promises, with unemployed adults with an income or pension below the poverty line eligible for it. According to various estimates cited by the media, the basic income would cost the already troubled Italian budget up to 15 billion euros annually. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said earlier that if passed, the relevant law would take several years to come into force.

In the 2018 general election, the M5S won 32.7 percent of the vote and 227 seats, but was short of the majority and had to enter a coalition with the Lega to form a government.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Vote Budget Italy Citizenship 2018 Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Election 2018

Recent Stories

Kandaharis Turn to Shrines, Spiritual Mentors to F ..

2 minutes ago

UN Security Council Addresses Latest Astana-Talks ..

2 minutes ago

Botticelli's Madonna Della Loggia Painting to Be D ..

9 minutes ago

ICT Chief Commissioner directs foolproof security ..

9 minutes ago

Prisoners get 60 days relief in jail term

9 minutes ago

Knives Sold Via Facebook Marketplace in Violation ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.