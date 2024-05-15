Open Menu

US Says Boeing Can Be Prosecuted For 737 MAX Crashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 10:50 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The US Justice Department on Tuesday said Boeing can be prosecuted for two subsequent 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people approximately five years ago.

Boeing breached obligations under an agreement that had shielded it against legal proceedings for the accidents, department officials said in a letter to a Federal court in Texas.

Boeing told AFP "we believe that we have honored the terms of that agreement" and said that it plans to defend itself.

US officials said in their letter that Boeing breached its obligations under a deferred prosecution agreement (DFA) by "failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the US fraud laws throughout its operations.

"

Such a breach would mean Boeing can be prosecuted for any violation of federal law related to the crashes, according to US justice officials.

The government is evaluating how to proceed in the matter and has directed Boeing to respond by June 13.

US officials also plan to confer with families of people who died in the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes.

"This is a positive first step, and for the families, a long time coming," said attorney Paul Cassell, who represents crash victim families.

