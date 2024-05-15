Haaland Double Puts Man City On Brink Of Premier League History
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Erling Haaland scored twice to settle Manchester City's nerves as the Premier League champions beat Tottenham 2-0 to take a giant step towards a historic fourth consecutive English title on Tuesday.
The Norwegian forward tapped home a pinpoint Kevin De Bruyne cross early in the second half to score City's first-ever league goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and netted a late penalty to seal the three points.
It takes Pep Guardiola's team two points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table and means victory at the Etihad against West Ham on Sunday will make them champions for a fourth straight season, regardless of the Gunners' result against Everton.
No team in English top-flight history has ever won four titles in a row.
Defeat for Spurs also guarantees that Aston Villa will finish in the fourth Champions League spot, joining City, Arsenal and Liverpool in Europe's top-tier competition next season.
The build-up to the game in north London was dominated by a fierce debate over whether home fans wanted their own team to lose in order to leave City in the driving seat, with Arsenal their nearest challengers.
The Spurs supporters made their feelings towards their bitter local rivals clear in the opening minutes, with chants of "Stand up if you hate Arsenal" ringing around the stadium.
Both sides settled quickly and Spurs had the first sight of goal when a raking ball from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found Brennan Johnson on the right.
Johnson squared for Rodrigo Bentancur, who unleashed a fierce shot that Ederson tipped over.
Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario kept out Phil Foden's close-range shot after 15 minutes with a strong right hand.
City, who came into the match on an unbeaten run of 21 matches, were short of their fluent best while Spurs struggled to put the finishing touches to their attacking moves.
The game opened up towards the end of the first period, with City defender Josko Gvardiol flashing a shot over the bar from a tight angle but the sides finished the opening 45 minutes with just one shot on target apiece.
Recent Stories
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
More Stories From World
-
Blinken vows US will back Ukraine till security 'guaranteed'4 minutes ago
-
'We will never register': Georgia NGOs vow to defy repressive law4 minutes ago
-
Minister of Finance concludes participation in Qatar Economic Forum4 minutes ago
-
Cannes gets rolling with strong day for women on screen24 minutes ago
-
Brazil government announces Petrobras chief dismissed34 minutes ago
-
One person shot dead in New Caledonia unrest: official44 minutes ago
-
For some residents of Mexico's Cancun, beach seems world away54 minutes ago
-
US says Boeing can be prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes1 hour ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing1 hour ago
-
Brazil government announces dismissal of Petrobras chief1 hour ago
-
Parts of Canadian city in oil sands region evacuated as wildfire draws near1 hour ago
-
Push for new US lithium mine leaves some Americans wary1 hour ago