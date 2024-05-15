One Person Shot Dead In New Caledonia Unrest: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) One person was shot dead and two others wounded on Tuesday night as violent protests and looting rock New Caledonia, according to the high commissioner of the French Pacific territory.
"Of the three wounded admitted to emergency, one is dead, the victim of a gunshot," High Commissioner of the Republic Louis Le Franc told reporters, adding that the deceased was not shot by the police or gendarmes but "by someone who clearly wanted to defend themselves".
Le Franc described the unrest as "insurrectional".
"This is a time for appeasement... it is essential to call for calm."
Le Franc said there were "shotgun exchanges between rioters and civil defence groups" in the capital Noumea and its Paita suburb.
There was also an attempt to storm a gendarmes station.
Security forces arrested 140 people in and around the capital overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Recent Stories
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe
NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries
Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP
Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen
Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..
More Stories From World
-
Brazil government announces Petrobras chief dismissed4 minutes ago
-
For some residents of Mexico's Cancun, beach seems world away24 minutes ago
-
US says Boeing can be prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes34 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing44 minutes ago
-
Brazil government announces dismissal of Petrobras chief44 minutes ago
-
Parts of Canadian city in oil sands region evacuated as wildfire draws near44 minutes ago
-
Push for new US lithium mine leaves some Americans wary44 minutes ago
-
US says Boeing can be prosecuted for 737 MAX crashes54 minutes ago
-
US informs Congress of $1 bn in new arms to Israel: sources1 hour ago
-
New dad Scheffler, divorcing McIlroy add emotion to PGA drama1 hour ago
-
Alice Munro, Nobel-winning Canadian author, dead at 922 hours ago
-
New dad Scheffler, divorcing McIlroy add emotion to PGA drama2 hours ago