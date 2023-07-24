(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Japanese government maintains its position on the need to expand the number of signatories to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) in light of a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry on the shelling of Russian journalists by Ukraine, Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said on Monday.

"We are aware that on July 22, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on the shelling that injured four Russian journalists, which was carried out by Ukraine with the use of cluster munitions," Isozaki told a briefing, adding that Japan's position is that it is important for as many countries as possible to join the CCM.

Isozaki also said that Japan, along with other G7 countries, will continue to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops launched an artillery strike at around 09:00 GMT on Saturday on a group of RIA Novosti and Izvestia journalists while they were preparing reports on Kiev's use of cluster bombs in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Three journalists were injured and one was killed in the attack.

On July 7, Washington announced its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine in order not to reduce the supply of artillery shells to Kiev as US industry ramps up production against a backdrop of low stockpiles among NATO members.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the cluster munitions Washington provided to Kiev had already been used in the field.

Cluster munitions are banned by the CCM, which has been signed by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea are among the countries that have not signed the convention.

Cluster munitions do not have self-destructing devices. According to the US military, between 5% and 14% of the munitions delivered to Ukraine may not be able to explode due to the long time they have been in storage. In that case, they become landmines, posing a threat to civilians even after the conflict is over. Human Rights Watch said in early July that supplying Kiev with the munitions would have long-term consequences for civilians and undermine more than a decade of international condemnation.