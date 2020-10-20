UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan, China Likely To Resume Travel This Month

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

Japan, China likely to resume travel this month

Japan and China are likely to resume travel between the two countries for businesspeople this month as part of Tokyo's efforts to revive its domestic economy, local media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Japan and China are likely to resume travel between the two countries for businesspeople this month as part of Tokyo's efforts to revive its domestic economy, local media reported on Tuesday.

"Japan and China are extremely important neighbors to each other and there had been many reciprocal trips before the outbreak of the coronavirus," Kyodo News Agency quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato as addressing a news conference.

"It is extremely important that economic exchanges [between Japan and China] return to a recovery path through the resumption of travel," he added.

Travel between the world's second and third biggest economic powers is expected to resume this month as officials from both countries are discussing ways to reopen their borders for business people, according to the agency.

Last month, the Chinese president and Japanese prime minister agreed in their first telephone call after Japan's premier took office, to continue talks in hopes of achieving a speedy resumption of business travel.

In 2019, over 9.5 million Chinese, including businesspeople, visited Japan.

Japan has so far reached agreements with South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore to restart short-term business trips. Tokyo had banned the entry of foreign nationals in February following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Japan has so far recorded 93,436 COVID-19 cases with 1,676 deaths while China's total number of infections stood at 91,006 with 4,739 deaths, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University data.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business China Tokyo Singapore Japan South Korea Vietnam February 2019 Media From Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water urges

39 seconds ago

Zimbabwe's head coach Lalchand Rajpur barred from ..

14 minutes ago

Shahzado Khaskheli wears Turban of Chief by commun ..

6 minutes ago

Uzbekistan plans to allocate almost 2 billion USD ..

6 minutes ago

1 million Thais to travel within country during Lo ..

6 minutes ago

Air Still Leaking From Russia's ISS Module Despite ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.