UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Sends Two Patrol Aircraft To Middle East For Maritime Surveillance Reports

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:13 PM

Japan Sends Two Patrol Aircraft to Middle East for Maritime Surveillance Reports

Two Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force have headed to the Middle East for a prolonged mission of information-gathering on safe commercial maritime passage, Japanese media reported on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Two Lockheed P-3 Orion surveillance aircraft of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force have headed to the middle East for a prolonged mission of information-gathering on safe commercial maritime passage, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the aircraft will collect and report intelligence that will help ensure safe maritime passage to commercial vessels with ties to Japan.

The patrol area will cover the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden, while omitting the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz � according to the broadcaster, it is in order not to damage Japan's historically friendly relations with Iran.

The mission will reportedly be based in the African nation of Djibouti and also cover anti-piracy patrolling near Somalia.

The P-3C aircraft departed from the Naha Air Base of Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Taro Kono.

The mission is expected to last for approximately a year and is allocated 4.7 billion Yen (around $43 million) in Japan's 2020 budget. A destroyer will join the aircraft later in February, as per Kono's order on Friday.

Related Topics

Somalia Iran Budget Oman Djibouti Naha Aden Japan Middle East February 2020 Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

NBA: Results and standings on Friday

42 seconds ago

Omani Diwan of Royal Court mourns death of Sultan ..

2 hours ago

Omani Defence Council calls upon Royal Family Coun ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 January 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.