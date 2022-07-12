UrduPoint.com

Japan to Encourage Neutral G20 Countries to Impose Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Japanese government plans to encourage neutral on Russia G20 states to impose sanctions against Moscow, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday.

"To expand the effectiveness of sanctions (against Russia) Japan intends to continue, together with the world community, primarily with the G7 countries, to develop the necessary measures.

Within the G20 format, we intend to try to encourage countries that are now neutral (on imposing sanctions against Russia)," Hayashi said during a press conference.

Japan has introduced several packages of sanctions against Russia as a response to the start of military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The last package was announced on July 5, it includes 57 individuals from Russia.

