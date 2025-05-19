Japan to launch prescreening of visa-free travelers in FY 2028

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Japan will launch prearrival screening of visa-free travelers in fiscal 2028, as the government aims to boost its booming inbound tourism further, according to the Justice Ministry.

The government is looking to raise the efficiency of the process by introducing screening modeled on the United States' Electronic System for Travel Authorization, the ministry said last month.

A record 36.87 million foreign travelers visited Japan in 2024, up 47.1 percent from the previous year, and as tourism is a main pillar in Japan's growth strategy, the government aims to lift the number to 60 million in 2030.

Under the new system, travelers from countries with visa exemptions for short-term stays in Japan will be required to provide travel and personal information, such as their Names, purposes of stay and locations, at least several days before arrival.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan will be able to examine the travelers' data in advance, and if they have any criminal history or record of illegal stays in Japan, the agency may not allow them to board planes to Japan, the ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, nationals of 71 countries and regions, including the United States and South Korea, are exempted from obtaining visas for short-term stays.

The United States established the ESTA system in 2001 following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 that year. A number of other countries including Canada have since introduced similar systems.

The agency is considering taking additional measures for more efficient screening operations, such as utilizing digital technologies and eliminating in-person procedures.