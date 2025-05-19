Sharjah Crowned Champions Of AFC Champions League 2
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Sharjah Football Club clinched the AFC Champions League 2 title on Sunday after defeating Singapore’s Lion City Sailors 2–1 in a thrilling match held at Bishan Stadium in Singapore.
Sharjah's Firas Belarbi opened the scoring in the 74th minute.
Lion City equalised in the 91st minute through Maxime, before Marcus Meloni sealed the win for Sharjah with a decisive goal in the 97th minute.
This marks the first time in the club’s history that Sharjah has won a continental title. It is also the inaugural edition of the newly formatted AFC Champions League 2 tournament.
