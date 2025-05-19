Xi Stresses High-quality Compilation Of 15th Five-Year Plan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) President Xi Jinping has stressed sound, democratic, and law-based decision-making to ensure China's next five-year plan for national economic and social development is formulated in high quality.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction on the work concerning the compilation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).
