Japan, US Plan to Sign Partnership Deal on Climate Change Later in April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden are set to sign a partnership deal on climate change during a meeting in Washington later this month, Kyodo News reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

On Sunday, Suga, who plans to make Japan carbon-neutral by 2050, expressed his desire to cooperate with the US leader in joint efforts to stop climate change.

According to the news agency, the meeting scheduled for April 16 is expected to focus on tackling global warming, as well as the two nations' efforts to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's growing influence in the region.

The two leaders are set to agree on the creation of working groups to boost cooperation on climate change, measures to fight the coronavirus, and advanced technologies, the news agency added.

The bilateral meeting will come ahead of a virtual climate summit of 40 world leaders that the United States will host from April 22-23.