UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese COVID-19 Vaccine To Face Clinical Trials In July - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:10 PM

Japanese COVID-19 Vaccine to Face Clinical Trials in July - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A Japanese COVID-19 vaccine will be put through clinical trials in July, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, animal trials have proven that the vaccine helps develop antibodies against the coronavirus.

They were originally planned for September, only to be moved to August, and now to July.

The trials, conducted together with the Osaka University, are said to involve testing the vaccine on two dozen people in two hospitals.

If it proves its effectiveness, then it will likely be approved and enter production by the end of the year, the Nikkei noted.

Japan has confirmed a total of 16,623 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll of 846.

Related Topics

Osaka July August September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

10 minutes ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

1 hour ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

4 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

6 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.