Japanese COVID-19 Vaccine to Face Clinical Trials in July - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A Japanese COVID-19 vaccine will be put through clinical trials in July, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, animal trials have proven that the vaccine helps develop antibodies against the coronavirus.

They were originally planned for September, only to be moved to August, and now to July.

The trials, conducted together with the Osaka University, are said to involve testing the vaccine on two dozen people in two hospitals.

If it proves its effectiveness, then it will likely be approved and enter production by the end of the year, the Nikkei noted.

Japan has confirmed a total of 16,623 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll of 846.