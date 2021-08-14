Japanese Military to Assist Evacuation in Saga Prefecture Amid Flooding - Reports

The military have been deployed to the flooded southwestern Saga Prefecture in Japan to facilitate the evacuation, the national NHK broadcaster said on Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The military have been deployed to the flooded southwestern Saga Prefecture in Japan to facilitate the evacuation, the national NHK broadcaster said on Saturday.

Takeo city is among the most affected by the heavy rains that have been pouring in Japan for several days.

At least one person died, and two others can not be reached due to the landslide caused by the downpours.

Prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Nagano, Shimane, and Gifu with the total population of 1.81 million people announced an emergency evacuation.

Experts forecast that up to 50mm (1,97 inches) of rainfall an hour is expected on Sunday on the country's Pacific coast and in Tokyo.