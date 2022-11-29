UrduPoint.com

Japanese, Mongolian Leaders Discuss Global Situation, Bilateral Cooperation At Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Japanese, Mongolian Leaders Discuss Global Situation, Bilateral Cooperation at Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday discussed discussed bilateral relations and the global situation with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at a meeting in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday discussed discussed bilateral relations and the global situation with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at a meeting in Tokyo.

"I am pleased to welcome the visit of Khurelsukh to Japan in the year when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our countries share universal values and are important strategic partners on the international agenda in the new strategic realities," Kishida said at the beginning of a Japan-Mongolia Summit.

The leaders agreed to raise the level of relations between the two countries to a "special strategic partnership for peace and prosperity" in the near future.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the parties agreed to consider promoting cooperation in defense technologies and equipment in order to strengthen security relations.

At the same time, Kishida emphasized that Japan will further provide assistance to improve the energy situation in Mongolia and requested improvements to the investment environment for the private sector.

In addition, Japanese and Mongolian leaders called on North Korea to comply with the provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions and solve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang's special services as soon as possible.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry specified that the parties also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and agreed that nuclear threats are unacceptable.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Nuclear Visit Tokyo Pyongyang Same Japan North Korea Mongolia Share

Recent Stories

Police solved the mystery of child's murder in She ..

Police solved the mystery of child's murder in Sheikhupura

17 seconds ago
 Sub-national polio vaccination drive continues in ..

Sub-national polio vaccination drive continues in 36 distts

18 seconds ago
 US to Provide $53Mln to Support Ukraine's Electric ..

US to Provide $53Mln to Support Ukraine's Electrical Grid Ahead of Winter - Repo ..

20 seconds ago
 Singapore's Parliament Repeals Law Criminalizing R ..

Singapore's Parliament Repeals Law Criminalizing Relationships Between Men - Rep ..

21 seconds ago
 PFA launches helpline 1223 for immediate redressal ..

PFA launches helpline 1223 for immediate redressal of complaints

52 minutes ago
 Senate chairman stresses joint strategy for resolv ..

Senate chairman stresses joint strategy for resolving Palestine issue

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.