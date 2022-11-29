Japanese, Mongolian Leaders Discuss Global Situation, Bilateral Cooperation at Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday discussed discussed bilateral relations and the global situation with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at a meeting in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday discussed discussed bilateral relations and the global situation with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at a meeting in Tokyo.

"I am pleased to welcome the visit of Khurelsukh to Japan in the year when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our countries share universal values and are important strategic partners on the international agenda in the new strategic realities," Kishida said at the beginning of a Japan-Mongolia Summit.

The leaders agreed to raise the level of relations between the two countries to a "special strategic partnership for peace and prosperity" in the near future.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the parties agreed to consider promoting cooperation in defense technologies and equipment in order to strengthen security relations.

At the same time, Kishida emphasized that Japan will further provide assistance to improve the energy situation in Mongolia and requested improvements to the investment environment for the private sector.

In addition, Japanese and Mongolian leaders called on North Korea to comply with the provisions of the UN Security Council resolutions and solve the issue of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang's special services as soon as possible.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry specified that the parties also discussed the conflict in Ukraine and agreed that nuclear threats are unacceptable.