Japanese Prime Minister Says Agreed To Continue Close Cooperation With Chinese President

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to continue close bilateral cooperation.

"President Xi and I agreed to continue to work closely in dealing with various bilateral, regional and global issues at high levels, including directly between the leaders," Suga said on Friday after the phone talks with Xi, as quoted by the NHK news broadcaster.

According to the Japanese prime minister, Xi expressed a wish to develop relations with Japan.

Suga stressed the importance of stable ties between Tokyo and Beijing for both eastern Asia and the whole world.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to work together on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, the Japanese prime minister expressed concern over the situation in the East China Sea and Hong Kong.

Last week, Japanese lawmakers elected Suga as the new prime minister after the former head of the cabinet, Shinzo Abe, unexpectedly announced on August 28 his intention to resign due to an aggravation of a chronic illness.             

