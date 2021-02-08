UrduPoint.com
Japanese Submarine Collides With Fishing Vessel - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 01:15 PM

A Japanese submarine collided with a private fishing vessel off the coast of the prefecture of Kochi on Monday, Japanese media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A Japanese submarine collided with a private fishing vessel off the coast of the prefecture of Kochi on Monday, Japanese media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, three members of the submarine crew are feared injured, while the private vessel was left unscathed.

