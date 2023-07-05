(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Port of Nagoya in Japan has been unable to unload containers due to suspected cyberattack, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

A glitch occurred in the software of the container terminal Tuesday morning, as a result of which the unloading of cargo containers on trailers became impossible, the Kyodo news agency reported. The situation remains unchanged on Wednesday.

A message in English was sent to the port operator's printer after the glitch occurred containing a demand for ransom in exchange for fixing the malfunctions, Kyodo said, citing a source.

Local police are investigating the incident, suspecting a cyberattack using a ransomware virus.

According to the news agency, a hacker group called LockBit 3.0 and allegedly linked to Russia has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nagoya Port Authority was reported as saying that it would attempt to resume operations on Thursday morning.

The Port of Nagoya, which last year officially became the largest port by total cargo turnover, is responsible for handling some of Toyota Motor Corp.'s car exports.