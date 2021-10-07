UrduPoint.com

Jazeera Airways Say Warning About Bomb Onboard Its Plane Was 'False Alarm'

Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:54 PM

The warning about a bomb planted inside an aircraft of Kuwait's Jazeera Airways turned out to be fake, the airline told Al Arabiya on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The warning about a bomb planted inside an aircraft of Kuwait's Jazeera Airways turned out to be fake, the airline told Al Arabiya on Thursday.

"The warning about a bomb onboard turned out to be a false alarm," Jazeera Airways said.

Earlier in the day, the plane flying from Kuwait landed in Turkey's north-eastern city of Trabzon after reports of a bomb on board.

