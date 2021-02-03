UrduPoint.com
Jeff Bezos Will Step Down As Amazon CEO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:25 PM

Jeff Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO

The Tech giant will hold the office of Executive Chairman of Amazon to focus on his other important initiatives.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of his company, the latest reports say.

The world’s tech giant will leave the post later this year while Andy Jassy will replace him as the next Chief Executive Officer of Amazon.

The E-Commerce giant started its journey from garage of Jeff Bezos about three decades ago.

Andy Jassy is currently heading the Amazon’s cloud computing business.

In a letter written to company’s employees, Bezos said: “When you have a responsibility like that, it's hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions,”.

By holding the post of executive chairman, Bezos could focus his other ventures.

He recalls his journey that started three decades ago.

He wrote: “This journey began some 27 years ago. Amazon was only an idea, and it had no name. The question I was asked most frequently at that time was, 'What's the internet?' ... Today, we employ 1.3 million talented, dedicated people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and are widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world,”.

It may be mentioned here that $1.7 trillion global retail and logistics platform, making him one of the world's richest people. It was just an idea but now millions of people are engaged with it across the world.

