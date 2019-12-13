UrduPoint.com
Johnson Pledges To Get Brexit Done By January 31 As Conservative Party Wins Election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:57 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Friday to get Brexit done by January 31, as his Conservative Party appears to win the general election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged on Friday to get Brexit done by January 31, as his Conservative Party appears to win the general election.

With votes in 648 Constituencies out of the total 650 counted, the Conservative Party has gained 363 seats in the House of Commons, while the Labour Party has gained 203, according to the Sky tally.

"We will get Brexit done on time, by January 31, no ifs, not buts, no maybes, leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom. Taking back control of our law ... money, our trade, immigration system. Delivering all the democratic mandate of the people," Johnson said in his election victory speech.

