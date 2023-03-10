Jordanians Protest Mistreatment of Prisoners Opposite Israeli Embassy in Amman - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jordanians have gathered for a demonstration in front of Israeli embassy in Amman to protest against the mistreatment of Jordanian inmates in Israeli prisons, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday

"If the repressive measures do not stop, the prisoners will declare a general hunger strike at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan," brother of a Jordanian prisoner sentenced to five life terms in Israel told Sputnik.

The Jordanian prisoners' committee clarified in a statement that the action was to protest the mistreatment of Jordanian inmates in Israeli prisons, including a draft bill providing for the death penalty.

The protesters gathered in front of the Israeli embassy and unfurled banners calling upon the prisoners to stay strong and condemning the draft bill of the Israeli parliament.

At the beginning of March, the Knesset endorsed in a preliminary reading a draft bill providing for a death penalty for terrorists. If the Israeli government approves the bill, it will be submitted to the Knesset for consideration in the first reading. This has caused extreme concern in Jordan, as many Jordanian inmates kept in Israeli prisons serve long sentences, including on terrorism charges.