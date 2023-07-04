Kazakh President Invites Heads of SCO States to Next Summit of Organization in Astana

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev on Tuesday invited the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to the next summit of the organization that will take place in Astana in 2024.

"I take this opportunity to invite you to take part directly in the next summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the capital of Kazakhstan ” the city of Astana," Tokayev said at the New Dehli SCO summit.