Kazakh President Thanks Putin, OSCE Leaders For Prompt Response to Peacekeeping Appeal

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and other leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for their speedy response to his appeal for peacekeepers.

"I would like to express special gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He responded to my appeal in a warm and, most importantly, in a fraternally warm way," Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation.

He also thanked leaders from the rest of the CSTO member states as well as other nations and international organizations.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister of Armenia, who chairs the CSTO, as well as the presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan.

.. I also express my gratitude to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China, the presidents of Uzbekistan, Turkey, the heads of the UN and other international organizations for the remarks of support," Tokayev said.

The president went on to admit that the unrest in the country highlighted a shortfall in the special security apparatus manpower and equipment.

"It also turned out that there is not enough special forces, special means and equipment. We will deal with these issues urgently," Tokayev said.