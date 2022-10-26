UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Host Meeting Of Heads Of Central Asian States With EU's Michel On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Kazakhstan to Host Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States With EU's Michel on Thursday

ALMATY/BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A summit between the heads of Central Asian countries and European Council President Charles Michel will take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 27, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's press office said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Michel will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

"The program of the visit includes bilateral talks on issues of mutual interest. A meeting between the heads of Central Asian states and the European Council president is scheduled in Astana on the same day," the office said in a statement.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's press office has already confirmed that he will be present at the summit as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Michel and the Central Asian leaders will discuss issues pertaining to politics, trade, transport, climate and security, the Kyrgyz president's office said.

In addition, Japarov will hold a number of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Related Topics

Visit Astana Same Kazakhstan October Asia

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

7 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

2 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.