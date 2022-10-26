(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY/BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) A summit between the heads of Central Asian countries and European Council President Charles Michel will take place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on October 27, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's press office said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Michel will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

"The program of the visit includes bilateral talks on issues of mutual interest. A meeting between the heads of Central Asian states and the European Council president is scheduled in Astana on the same day," the office said in a statement.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov's press office has already confirmed that he will be present at the summit as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan on Thursday.

Michel and the Central Asian leaders will discuss issues pertaining to politics, trade, transport, climate and security, the Kyrgyz president's office said.

In addition, Japarov will hold a number of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.