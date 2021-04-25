UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan's Almaty Police Say Gunman Who Killed Himself At Apartment Complex Russian

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Kazakhstan's Almaty Police Say Gunman Who Killed Himself at Apartment Complex Russian

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A gunman who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex in the Kazakh city of Almaty and then committed suicide was a Russian citizen, the city police told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The citizen of the Russian Federation," the police said when asked about the gunman's citizenship.

The police also launched an investigation to establish the ownership of weapons with ammunition seized from a suspected Russian citizen.

No residents of the apartment complex were injured in the incident, the police added.

On Saturday, witnesses told Sputnik that shots were heard in an apartment complex in Almaty after police were called to respond to a barricaded gunman situation. Police stormed the apartment after negotiations failed, with an hours-long standoff ending in the apparent suicide of the gunman. No police officers were injured during the operation.

Related Topics

Injured Police Russia Suicide Almaty Citizenship Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

8 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

7 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

8 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

8 hours ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.