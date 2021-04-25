ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A gunman who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex in the Kazakh city of Almaty and then committed suicide was a Russian citizen, the city police told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The citizen of the Russian Federation," the police said when asked about the gunman's citizenship.

The police also launched an investigation to establish the ownership of weapons with ammunition seized from a suspected Russian citizen.

No residents of the apartment complex were injured in the incident, the police added.

On Saturday, witnesses told Sputnik that shots were heard in an apartment complex in Almaty after police were called to respond to a barricaded gunman situation. Police stormed the apartment after negotiations failed, with an hours-long standoff ending in the apparent suicide of the gunman. No police officers were injured during the operation.