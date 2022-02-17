Kentucky Woman Charged With Pepper Spraying Officer During US Capitol Riot - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The US arrested a Kentucky woman for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers with pepper spray during January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Shelly Stallings, 42... is charged with Federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other charges," the press release said. "Stallings was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, and will make her initial court appearance today in the Western District of Kentucky."

Stallings and Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in an earlier case that included Stallings' husband Peter J.

Schwartz, 48, and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California. Maly, Schwartz, and Brown have pleaded not guilty to charges.

The quartet is accused of pepper spraying a line of police officers who were trying to secure the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

In the 13 months since January 6, 2021 more than 750 people from almost all 50 states have been arrested for crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol which disrupted a joint session of the Congress where members were engaged in counting electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.