Kenya Rejects UN Court Jurisdiction Ahead Of Somalia Border Ruling

Kenya rejects UN court jurisdiction ahead of Somalia border ruling

Kenya on Friday said it rejected the jurisdiction of the UN's International Court of Justice ahead of a ruling next week on its long-running border dispute with Somalia

Nairobi, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya on Friday said it rejected the jurisdiction of the UN's International Court of Justice ahead of a ruling next week on its long-running border dispute with Somalia.

"In addition to withdrawing its participation from the current case, Kenya... also joined many other members of the United Nations in withdrawing its recognition of the court's compulsory jurisdiction," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

