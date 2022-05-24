Kenya, Uganda to conduct joint marketing to woos foreign tourists

UrduPoint.com

Kenya and Uganda will begin to conduct joint marketing efforts to attract foreign tourists, officials said on Monday

Fred Kaigua, CEO of the Kenya Association of Tour Operators said in Nairobi, Kenya's capital that the partnership by the Kenya and Uganda tourism stakeholders will help the sector recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our tourism sectors have a symbiotic relationship because we have diverse attractions that will boost overall foreign arrivals into the region," Kaigua said during the launch of a roadshow by the Uganda Tourism board (UTB) to reposition Uganda as a leading tourism destination in Africa.

Kaigua noted that the two east African nations are already leading source markets for each other's tourism sectors.

Claire Mugabi, marketing manager, UTB said that the growth of the tourism sector in Kenya will also have a positive effect on Uganda's travel sector due to their close proximity.

"Foreign tourists who come to Kenya and then proceed to Uganda will have a better overall travel experience through experiencing Africa's rich cultural heritage," she added.

Mugabi noted that Kenya's developed travel trade sector, coupled with its connectivity to the rest of the world, could attract more tourists to Uganda from Kenya.

Fred Odek, chair of Kenya Association of Tour Operators said that Uganda will benefit significantly by partnering with Kenya owing to its geographical proximity and long history of good relations with Kenya.

Evans Aryabaha, Uganda's deputy high commissioner to Kenya, hailed the tourism industry as a powerful catalyst that will enhance the bilateral and cultural relations between the two countries.

