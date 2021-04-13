UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:19 PM

Kerry Flying to China, South Korea for Climate Change Talks - US State Dept.

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is flying to China and South Korea this week for talks on global climate change, the Department of State announced in a media note on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry is flying to China and South Korea this week for talks on global climate change, the Department of State announced in a media note on Tuesday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Shanghai and Seoul April 14-17 to discuss raising global climate ambition ahead of President Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23," the note said.

The talks in both countries will also precede the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that are due to be held later this year, the note said.

US President Joe Biden has returned the United States to the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement joined by then-President Barack Obama whom Biden served for eight years as vice president. Previous president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord.

