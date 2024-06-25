KFSH&RC to Host Mechanical Circulatory Support Conference in Riyadh on June 27-29

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) will host the Mechanical Circulatory Support Conference from June 27 to 29 at the hospital's King Salman Auditorium in Riyad.

According to a press release issued by KFSH&RC, titled "The Journey from Veno-Arterial and Veno-Venous Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation to Durable Ventricular Assist Device Support", the conference will bring together a group of doctors, surgeons, and nurses from around the world.

According to the release, the event will consist of over 20 interactive scientific meetings, discussion sessions, and workshops presented by global experts in the field. It will delve into the latest developments in mechanical circulatory support technologies, including extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), ventricular assist devices (VADs), and total artificial hearts.

The conference will explore the impact of technologies on enhancing the quality of life and health outcomes for patients suffering from heart and respiratory failure. The Primary goal, the release said, is to introduce the latest surgical treatments for heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, manage respiratory failure using ECMO, and apply evidence-based standards for patient selection and risk stratification in mechanical circulatory support.

The conference aims to boost communication among healthcare practitioners involved in the care of heart failure patients.

It will address "effective strategies for the implantation and management of mechanical circulatory support devices, analyze the ethical considerations associated with mechanical circulatory support and heart failure treatment, and develop effective strategies to educate patients on topics related to mechanical circulatory support".

According to the release, the conference targets a wide range of medical professionals, including cardiothoracic and cardiac surgeons, critical care physicians, intensive care nurses, respiratory therapists, and perfusionists. It provides a unique opportunity to enhance knowledge and skills through intensive hands-on training sessions. The conference also facilitates the exchange of ideas and experience with colleagues from diverse specialties and countries, ultimately contributing to the improvement of medical practices and patient care in the Kingdom and beyond.

KFSH&RC has been ranked first in the middle East and Africa, and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year; it is recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Also in 2024, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.