Kherson Region Switches To Moscow Time - Authorities

Published May 28, 2022

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The Kherson Region has switched to Moscow time, deputy head of the military-civil administration of the region Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We have switched to Moscow time and now live according to Moscow time. Moscow is the center of time in the Kherson Region," Stremousov said, adding that starting this year, the region will no longer switch to winter time, as in Ukraine.

On Friday, the authorities of the liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia Region announced the transition to Moscow time.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.

