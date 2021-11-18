UrduPoint.com

Kiev Says Developed 3-Level Russia Containment Strategy With Western Allies

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:10 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Kiev and the Western governments have worked out a three-step strategy to contain Moscow's "aggression" amid reports of the Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday.

Since late October, Western media have reported details of Russia amassing troops near the border with Ukraine, including satellite images of the alleged buildup, as well as concerns of US and European officials over the alleged Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the claims, describing them as "alarmist." It was later revealed that the satellite images showed areas in the Smolensk Region, which has no border with Ukraine.

"This three-tier containment package is joined by various partners depending on their readiness and determination.

Someone is ready to provide weapons, someone is ready to develop economic measures, and someone is ready to make strong statements. We value all these elements, and the support of each partner is important to us," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the RBC-Ukraine agency.

The strategy in question includes a diplomatic stance involving "strong" public and private statements in support of Ukraine. The second level entails economic punitive measures in case of Russia's new "aggressive" policies, which should hit its most vulnerable spots, such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The third and final level entails boosting Ukraine's defensive capabilities through the provision of additional weapons, deepening intelligence cooperation, and increased military presence in the air and the Black Sea, according to Kuleba.

