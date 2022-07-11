MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned Canadian Charge d'Affaires on Monday because of Ottawa's decision to return the repaired Nord Stream-1 turbines to Germany, and called on the Canadian government to review the move.

"On July 11, the Ukrainian foreign ministry summoned the Canadian Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine, to whom Kiev expressed disappointment due to the decision of the Canadian government to issue a permit for the return to Germany of the Nord Stream-1 turbines repaired by Siemens Canada," the statement read.