MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Two building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev have been damaged by fallen debris of a drone, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital reported on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary reports, a fragment of a drone damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Information about victims is being confirmed," the administration said on Telegram.

Air raid alerts went off in Kiev on Wednesday morning. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district, adding that 10 drones had been shot down over the city and surrounding areas.

Russia has been delivering retaliatory air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.