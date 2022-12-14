UrduPoint.com

Kiev's Authorities Report Two Administrative Buildings Damaged By Drone Debris

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Kiev's Authorities Report Two Administrative Buildings Damaged by Drone Debris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Two building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kiev have been damaged by fallen debris of a drone, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital reported on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary reports, a fragment of a drone damaged two administrative buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Information about victims is being confirmed," the administration said on Telegram.

Air raid alerts went off in Kiev on Wednesday morning. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district, adding that 10 drones had been shot down over the city and surrounding areas.

Russia has been delivering retaliatory air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

Related Topics

Drone Ukraine Moscow Kiev October

Recent Stories

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

3 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

3 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

3 hours ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.