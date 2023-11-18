Open Menu

Kolisi Watches On As Racing Take Top 14 Summit With Stade Francais Win

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Kolisi watches on as Racing take Top 14 summit with Stade Francais win

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) South Africa's two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi watched in the stands as his new club Racing 92 beat local rivals Stade Francais 13-9 on Saturday to move to the summit of the French Top 14.

Kolisi, 32, joined the side after lifting a second Webb Ellis trophy late last month but will make his debut for the Parisians next Sunday against La Rochelle.

The iconic Springbok followed the game alongside Chelsea captain Reece James, as the footballer benefitted from his free time during the international break to take in the match.

Racing's victory in rainy conditions moves them above Stade Francais to the top of the table based on their head-to-head record.

"I've been involved in many big derbies internationally with England-Wales, England-France, or club level with Leinster-Munster, and it's right up there feeling in the changing room," said Racing coach Stuart Lancaster.

"It wasn't perfect, but I felt all the big players stood up and played and we deserved it in the end," the former England and Leinster boss added.

Kolisi's new outfit led 10-6 at the break thanks to centre Henry Chavancy's try and four points from the boot of South African fly-half Tristan Tedder.

Stade Francais fly-half Joris Segonds made it a one-point game just after the interval with his third penalty of the match.

Racing, champions in 2016, held on for victory, an eighth straight at their rivals' Stade Jean-Bouin, as promising French scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec kicked a 54th-minute penalty.

Later, Test rugby's most capped player in former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones makes the final appearance of his career as Toulon head to Clermont.

Third-placed Pau, the surprise package this season, can leapfrog Stade Francais and Racing to the top spot if they beat Bayonne.

France captain Antoine Dupont unusually starts at fly-half as Toulouse heads to Castres, days after it was announced the playmaker would miss a big chunk of the 15-a-side season to prepare to play sevens at next summer's Paris Olympic Games.

On Sunday, Bordeaux-Begles travel to double Champions Cup winners La Rochelle, who have tasted victory just twice this campaign.

Related Topics

World France Toulon Toulouse La Rochelle Paris Springbok Lancaster Wales Ireland South Africa Turkish Lira Sunday 2016 Olympics All From Top Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

5 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

6 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

7 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

8 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

8 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

9 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

11 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From World