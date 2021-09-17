Kremlin Considers 'Smart Voting' Project Provocation

The Kremlin believes that the so-called Smart Voting project is a provocation that only harms votes, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Kremlin believes that the so-called Smart Voting project is a provocation that only harms votes, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We have a negative view towards it. These are absolutely provocative regular attempts, which actually harm the voters. There is no other way to treat it," Peskov told reporters.