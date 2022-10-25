Kremlin on Idea to Build Wall on EU-Russia Borders: History Proves This Stupid

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) History proves that the idea of building a wall on the borders of Poland and Russia's Kaliningrad region is stupid, because over the years and decades, all the walls fall, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"History proves every time the stupidity of decisions to build walls. Because over the years or decades, all the walls fall down," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the proposal of one of the Polish officials to build a wall on the border between Poland and the Kaliningrad region to avoid the influx of migrants.