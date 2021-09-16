The Kremlin regrets the European Parliament's report on Russia which has no plans for a dialogue with Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, mentioning that the document is a recommendation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Kremlin regrets the European Parliament's report on Russia which has no plans for a dialogue with Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, mentioning that the document is a recommendation.

Earlier in the day, the European Parliament adopted on Thursday a report with recommendations for the bloc to toughen its policy on Russia.

"Of course, the essence of this document can only cause regret. Unfortunately, there is no talk about the need to establish a dialogue, about the need to resolve existing problems and disagreements through communication at various levels and through various channels ...The only positive thing is that this is a document that is purely advisory in nature," Peskov told reporters.