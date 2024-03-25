BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland , data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

As the latest installment of the popular animation franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4" generated a daily revenue of 35.13 million Yuan (about 4.

95 million U.S. Dollars).

Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" came in second place with a daily box office earning of 15.71 million yuan.

It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed 10.53 million yuan in box office revenue on Sunday.

Sunday's box office earnings totaled 92.09 million yuan.