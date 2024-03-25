"Kung Fu Panda 4" Tops China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland , data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
As the latest installment of the popular animation franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4" generated a daily revenue of 35.13 million Yuan (about 4.
Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" came in second place with a daily box office earning of 15.71 million yuan.
It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed 10.53 million yuan in box office revenue on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand glaciers continuously shrinking: snowline survey2 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's microfinance sector ignites record growth for local currency in 20232 minutes ago
-
France says several major anti-drug raids launched12 minutes ago
-
National University of Singapore launches AI institute12 minutes ago
-
Western Australia reports property damage as bushfire enters into 3rd day12 minutes ago
-
Mongolia issues warning of dust storms12 minutes ago
-
Death toll from heavy rains in Southeastern Brazil jumps to 2332 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake1 hour ago
-
North Korea says Japan PM requested summit with Kim Jong Un1 hour ago
-
"Kung Fu Panda 4" tops China's box office chart2 hours ago
-
Jaishankar's remarks over China's Zangnan disregard common sense, vicious attempt to win votes: Anal ..2 hours ago
-
Book of Xi's discourses on financial work published2 hours ago