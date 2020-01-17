Kurdish-Led Syrian Forces Refute Claims They Release Terrorists for Payment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Friday rejected claims that they released terrorists from detention camps for payment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Friday rejected claims that they released terrorists from detention camps for payment.

Earlier in the day, Russia's acting foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Moscow was receiving concerning information suggesting that SDF let militants out of detention camps for payment. Lavrov added that Moscow was checking this information.

In a statement for press, the SDF emphasized that it continued to ensure the protection of places of detention, despite "attacks from Turkey."

The SDF, operating in the north of Syria, has played an active role in fighting the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) and has placed thousands of captured militants and members of their families in prisons and camps.

Last October, Turkey launched a military operation in northern Syria, triggering fears that detained militants, including foreign fighters, might leave the prisons amid worsened security due to the Turkish attacks. The active phase of the operation has since stopped, still media reports suggested that hundreds of terrorists might have left the prisons.