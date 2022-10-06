Kuwait Appoints New Government With New Oil, Defense Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah approved Wednesday night the composition of the government proposed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti state news agency reported on Thursday.

"A new government headed by Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah is appointed by decree of the emir," the decree published by the agency read.

According to the Kuwaiti leader's decree, the new cabinet includes former Interior Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulawahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid.

Meanwhile, former Oil Minister Mohammed Abdullatif Al Fares retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, but gave up his position as head of the Ministry of Oil to Hussein Ismail Mohammed Ismail, the agency said, adding that the new cabinet also includes a new defense minister, Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah.

Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah was appointed as prime minister in July but submitted his resignation following snap parliamentary elections held in the country at the end of September. On October 5, the Emir of Kuwait has reappointed Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister and ordered him to form a new government.

Since September 2020, when Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah came to power, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.