UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Appoints New Government With New Oil, Defense Ministers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Kuwait Appoints New Government With New Oil, Defense Ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah approved Wednesday night the composition of the government proposed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti state news agency reported on Thursday.

"A new government headed by Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah is appointed by decree of the emir," the decree published by the agency read.

According to the Kuwaiti leader's decree, the new cabinet includes former Interior Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulawahab Mohammad Al-Rushaid.

Meanwhile, former Oil Minister Mohammed Abdullatif Al Fares retained his position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, but gave up his position as head of the Ministry of Oil to Hussein Ismail Mohammed Ismail, the agency said, adding that the new cabinet also includes a new defense minister, Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Salem Al Sabah.

Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah was appointed as prime minister in July but submitted his resignation following snap parliamentary elections held in the country at the end of September. On October 5, the Emir of Kuwait has reappointed Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah as prime minister and ordered him to form a new government.

Since September 2020, when Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah came to power, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Vote Kuwait Oil Salem July September October 2020 Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Year ..

Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian Will Take Years, US Government Aid to Persis ..

6 hours ago
 US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolutio ..

US Pushing Countries at UN to Back Draft Resolution Condemning Russia Referendum ..

6 hours ago
 Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Ove ..

Canada to Continue Sanctioning IRGC Leadership Over Downing of Flight 752 - Trud ..

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Fu ..

UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Off ..

7 hours ago
 Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack ..

Remaining hostages freed from Nigeria train attack

7 hours ago
 EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for ae ..

EC issues notice to PTI candidate in PP 209 for aerial firing in public meeting

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.