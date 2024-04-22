Open Menu

Kyiv Warns Situation On Front Line To Deteriorate In Coming Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kyiv warns situation on front line to deteriorate in coming weeks

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The situation for Ukraine on its front line is likely to deteriorate in coming weeks, Ukraine's head of military intelligence said in an interview published on Monday.

His assessment comes as outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces struggle to hold back Russian troops, who have gained ground in recent months and are expected to soon step up their offensive.

"In our opinion, a rather difficult situation awaits us in the near future," Kyrylo Budanov told the BBC's Ukrainian service. "But it is not catastrophic and we need to understand that. Armageddon will not happen, as many people are now saying," he said. "But there will be problems starting from mid-May. I am talking about the front in particular... It will be a difficult period in mid-May, early June," Budanov said.

Russia has in recent weeks regularly claimed new gains in eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, Russia's defence ministry said its troops had seized the village of Novomykhailivka,

\some 20 kilometres (12 miles) away from Vugledar, which Russian forces have been trying to capture.

It announced other gains near the eastern town of Chasiv Yar over the weekend.

Taking control of Chasiv Yar's strategic heights would open the road for Russia to other important towns in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian forces want to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9,

when the Kremlin marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Kyiv has for months struggled with a growing ammunition shortage but that is expected to improve in the coming weeks, with the United States on Saturday finally approving a $61-billion package of military aid to help battle Moscow.

bur/brw/oc/gil/

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Moscow Russia Road Germany United States May June World War From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

1 hour ago
 Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

2 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

4 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

7 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

19 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

19 hours ago

More Stories From World