Kyrgyz Military Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Tajik Border - Security Committee

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) A Kyrgyz military helicopter made an emergency landing near the country's border with Tajikistan on Friday, the State Committee for National Security said, adding that it is verifying data on the number of casualties.

"A military helicopter made an emergency landing," the committee said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the 24.kg news agency reported that the Mi-8 helicopter with a 15-member crew crashed, leaving several people injured.

