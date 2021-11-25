UrduPoint.com

La Palma Airport Comes Online After Volcano Eruption Shut Down

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:20 PM

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma became operational on Thursday morning after shutting down on Saturday due to the Cumbre Vieja eruption, Airport Operator AENA announced on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma became operational on Thursday morning after shutting down on Saturday due to the Cumbre Vieja eruption, Airport Operator AENA announced on Thursday.

"The La Palma Airport is once again operational after the cleaning work. However, the ash cloud in the atmosphere can affect operations," AENA posted on Twitter.

AENA also recommended passengers check the additional information on flights with their airlines.

The Cumbre Vieja eruption began on September 19. At this moment, more than 7,000 people have been evacuated from the island, more than 1,500 buildings were destroyed and lava has covered more than 1,000 hectares of land. Thousands of tremors of varying magnitude have been detected on La Palma in the past two and a half months.

