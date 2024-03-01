Open Menu

Lancaster's Racing 92 In A 'difficult Period' Before Bordeaux-Begles Trip

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Director of rugby Stuart Lancaster admitted Racing 92 are in a tough spot before heading to Bordeaux-Begles in the French Top 14 on Saturday as they are without a win in four league games and shorn of three key players.

Lancaster's side have slipped to the sixth and final play-off spot in the table after 16 rounds in a run of defeats coinciding with the ongoing Six Nations, having led the league earlier in the campaign.

The Parisians will continue to be without France's Gael Fickou, Cameron Woki and Nolann Le Garrec for this weekend's trip to Stade Chaban-Delmas, as they are rested before next Sunday's trip to Wales.

Despite the trio's absence, Lancaster will still be able to call upon South Africa's two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and livewire England winger Henry Arundell.

"We had a really good start to the season," Lancaster told reporters on Thursday.

"It's a difficult period, we're still a tight group. I have confidence in the direction we're going.

"We have to stay in the fight in this period," he added.

Former England and Leinster head coach Lancaster has guided Racing to their worst stretch of league results since 2012.

It is still a far cry, however, from taking Leeds to just two victories during the 2007-2008 English Premiership campaign.

"I learnt a lot about myself as a coach and managing situations like this," Lancaster said.

"It's not easy as you have to focus on the basics.

"It's the fundamental parts of the game that makes the difference and it hasn't been good in the past few games," the 54-year-old added.

- Post-match beer -

Elsewhere in the French top-flight, leaders Stade Francais, who beat Racing in the Parisian derby last Saturday, welcome Pau.

That derby victory came thanks to a superb 110m try scored by Fijian winger Penisai Dakuwaqa.

"Someone like him who works hard every day, he's present for the squad and is always positive, we were very happy for him," Stade Francais fly-half Zack Henry said this week.

"For me it's the best try I've seen in my life," he added.

Englishman Henry will face his former club this weekend and is likely to come up against compatriot and fellow fly-half Joe Simmonds, the league's top scorer this season on 163 points.

"We spoke before he got to Pau, he's a mate," Henry said.

"We can drink a beer after the match but for now I'm concentrated on the match," the 29-year-old uncapped playmaker added.

Earlier on Saturday, France head coach Fabien Galthie will keep an eye on Toulouse's game against Castres as locks Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou, both of whom have been called up to the Six Nations squad to play Wales next week, make their returns from injury.

There is a relegation scrap as bottom side Oyonnax host 13th-placed Montpellier while Clermont head to a sold-out Stade Marcel-Deflandre to face La Rochelle, who have won just once out of their past four games.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Toulouse v Castres (1400), Bayonne v Lyon, Oyonnax v Montpellier, Stade Francais v Pau, Toulon v Perpignan (all 1600), Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92 (2005)

Sunday

La Rochelle v Clermont (2005)

