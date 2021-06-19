Laos extends lockdown measures for another 15 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Laos has extended its lockdown COVID-19 prevention measures across the country for a further 15 days as the community spread of COVID-19 in the capital continues

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Laos has extended its lockdown COVID-19 prevention measures across the country for a further 15 days as the community spread of COVID-19 in the capital continues.

Given the situation in neighboring countries and community spread in Lao capital Vientiane, the lockdown order would be extended until July 4, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

The current nationwide lockdown, imposed on June 4, was set to expire on Saturday.

The notice outlines a gradual loosening of lockdown measures with certain strict measures to remain in place.

Shopping malls, retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts, and fresh markets that comply with COVID-19 prevention measures may remain open.

Outdoor exercise and non-contact sporting activities are permitted.

Restaurants may continue to provide dine-in services in green zones, but must strictly comply with all COVID-19 prevention measures.