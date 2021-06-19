UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laos Extends Lockdown Measures For Another 15 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:56 PM

Laos extends lockdown measures for another 15 days

Laos has extended its lockdown COVID-19 prevention measures across the country for a further 15 days as the community spread of COVID-19 in the capital continues

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Laos has extended its lockdown COVID-19 prevention measures across the country for a further 15 days as the community spread of COVID-19 in the capital continues.

Given the situation in neighboring countries and community spread in Lao capital Vientiane, the lockdown order would be extended until July 4, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.

The current nationwide lockdown, imposed on June 4, was set to expire on Saturday.

The notice outlines a gradual loosening of lockdown measures with certain strict measures to remain in place.

Shopping malls, retail shops, supermarkets, minimarts, and fresh markets that comply with COVID-19 prevention measures may remain open.

Outdoor exercise and non-contact sporting activities are permitted.

Restaurants may continue to provide dine-in services in green zones, but must strictly comply with all COVID-19 prevention measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vientiane Laos May June July Market All

Recent Stories

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

2 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

2 minutes ago

Candidates start filing nomination papers

2 minutes ago

WHO declares an end to second Ebola outbreak in Gu ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease Rs 1000 traded at Rs107,300 t ..

2 minutes ago

Kenya Airways resumes London flights

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.