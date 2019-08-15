(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Mexico's Pacific coast, the national seismological survey said.

According to the agency, underground shocks were registered at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.1 miles) 275 kilometers from the city of Cabo San Lucas in the Baja California Sur state late on Wednesday.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage incurred by the earthquake.