Largest Daily Number of Migrants From Belarus Detained in Lithuania - Border Service

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Border guards in Lithuania have apprehended 171 migrants from Belarus over the past day, which is the largest number per day since the beginning of the year, Lithuanian State Border Guard Service said on Wednesday.

According to the board service, 3,027 illegal migrants from Belarus have tried to enter Lithuania this year, which is already 37 times more than in the entire last year.

There are 1,910 citizens from Iraq, 191 from the Republic of the Congo, 129 from Cameroon, 83 from Russia and 81 from Iran.

Lithuania has recently become a new "eastern front" for illegal migration to the EU. On July 2, the Baltic country declared an emergency over the worsening situation. In turn, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not contain the migrant flow, as it does not have enough capacity due to sanctions imposed on Minsk.